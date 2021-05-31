Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

SELECT SHOP <10cm X Daybreak>in Changwon

2021-05-31

K-POP Connection

Date: June 19 at 6 p.m. KST 

Venue: KBS Changwon Hall


Hosted by Gaon Music Network, a collaborative concert with 10cm and the boy band Daybreak will be held under the SELECT SHOP series in Changwon. The SELECT SHOP <10cm X Daybreak> concert will be held as an offline event at KBS Changwon Hall on June 19. The SELECT SHOP concert series features two hot and trendy artists and creates a different stage catered to the artists for each concert. The next concert in the series will feature 10cm and CHEEZE in Busan.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >