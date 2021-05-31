SELECT SHOP <10cm X Daybreak>in Changwon

Date: June 19 at 6 p.m. KST

Venue: KBS Changwon Hall





Hosted by Gaon Music Network, a collaborative concert with 10cm and the boy band Daybreak will be held under the SELECT SHOP series in Changwon. The SELECT SHOP <10cm X Daybreak> concert will be held as an offline event at KBS Changwon Hall on June 19. The SELECT SHOP concert series features two hot and trendy artists and creates a different stage catered to the artists for each concert. The next concert in the series will feature 10cm and CHEEZE in Busan.