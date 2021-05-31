



Members: Kim Yong-jun, Kim Jin-ho, Lee Seok-hoon

Record Label: Stone Music Entertainment

Debut: 2004

Genre: K-pop, R&B





SG Wannabe debuted in 2004 with the single “Timeless” and consisted of members Kim Yong-jun, Kim Jin-ho and Chae Dong-ha. In 2008, Chae left the group and Lee Seok-hoon joined as a new member. The group went on an extended hiatus in 2011 as the members focused on their solo careers and served out their military service. The group came back together in 2015 to release “The Voice.” The group’s hit songs recently made a splash and came back on domestic music charts after the group made an appearance on the show “Hangout with Yoo” in March 2021.





Full Length, Best & Live

Do You Remember (live, 2021)

Gift from SG Wanna Be (studio, 2009)

Rainbow (studio, 2009)

My Friend (studio, 2008)

Story in New York (studio, 2007)

The Sentimental Chord (studio, 2007)

The Precious History (best, 2006)

The 3rd Masterpiece (studio, 2006)

Classic Odyssey: Remake (remake, 2005)

Saldaga (studio, 2005)

SG Wanna Be+ (studio, 2004)





Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

Let’s Meet Up Now

Our Days (EP, 2016)

The Voice (Ep, 2015)

Page One (single, 2011)

Love Rule (single, 2011)

SG Wannabe 7 Part 2 (EP, 2011)

Running (single, 2010)

SG Wannabe 7 part 1 (EP, 2010)

Winter Tree (digital, 2010)

I Love you (single, 2009)

Smiling Goodbye (single, 2009)

In the Rain (single, 2008)

Saldaga (single, 2008)

Get Along Together (single, 2008)

I Miss You (single, 2008)

Like the First Time (single, 2008)

Must Have Love (single, 2006)

Only Wind Only Wind (digital, 2006)