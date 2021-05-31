Menu Content

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (May 24th ~ May 30th)

2021-05-31

1) aespa - Next Level (Music Bank) | 1.2M Views


ⓒKBSSM Entertainment’s rookie girl group, aespa, is back with < Next Level >. Along with their rising worldwide popularity, their comeback stage at Music Bank reached more than 1.2M views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube just in two days.


aespa is known to have an innovative concept that involves four human members (Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning) and their virtual avatars (ae-Karina, ae-Winter, ae-Giselle and ae-Ningning). The < Next Level > performance on Music Bank last week showed aespa’s attempt to express their unique concept through their music, choreography and even costumes.


ⓒKBSaespa’s < Next Level > performance at Music Bank is available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJKrpeQootU


2) I'm very professional daddy (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant) | 353K Views


ⓒKBS

Actor Ki Taeyoung came out on < Fun-Staurant > and showed his daily life as a father of his two lovely daughters, Rohui and Rorin. In order to take the two kids to each one’s kindergarten, he skillfully washes and dresses them, just like a master of childcare.


ⓒKBS

When everything is over, he starts to enjoy his own time at home. He especially talks about his love towards coffee, mentioning that he is actually a certified barista. It is interesting to watch the contrast between his hectic parenting time and his peaceful relaxation with coffee. You may watch the full video on KBS WORLD TV YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5jG2VuHPFg

