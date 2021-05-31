BTS kicks off US TV show’s summer concert series

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2021-05-31
2021-05-31
BTS has performed on the American TV show “Good Morning America” kicking off the program’s summer concert series.
BTS was the first in the lineup for the 2021 GMA Summer Concert Series and performed two of their biggest hits “Butter” and “Dynamite,” connecting with the show’s New York studio virtually from Seoul.
The GMA Summer Concert Series will run through August and includes a lineup of over 20 musicians.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2021-05-31
2021-04-16
2021-05-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >