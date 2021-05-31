BTS kicks off US TV show’s summer concert series

ⓒ Big Hit Music

BTS has performed on the American TV show “Good Morning America” kicking off the program’s summer concert series.





BTS was the first in the lineup for the 2021 GMA Summer Concert Series and performed two of their biggest hits “Butter” and “Dynamite,” connecting with the show’s New York studio virtually from Seoul.





The GMA Summer Concert Series will run through August and includes a lineup of over 20 musicians.