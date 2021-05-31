BTS releases ‘Butter’ remix

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2021-05-31
BTS has released a remix version of its latest English single “Butter.”
The group’s label, Big Hit Music, said the new version is a “hotter” version leaning more towards electro dance, offering a different charm from the original track.
“Butter” has been dominating global streaming and video platforms upon its release, racking up 108.2 million views in the first 24 hours of release on YouTube.
