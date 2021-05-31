After School’s Nana to lead new Netflix series

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2021-05-31
2021-05-31
Nana, a member of the K-pop girl group After School who has been making herself known as an actress, will be starring in a new Netflix original series called “Glitch.”
According to her agency, Nana will take on the role of Heo Bo-ra, a YouTube creator with only a few hundred subscribers in the upcoming mystery comedy series.
“Glitch” is directed by Roh Deok, known for the crime thriller “The Exclusive: Beat the Devil’s Tattoo.” The story revolves around a group of UFO enthusiasts hunting down the secret behind a mysterious light.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2021-05-31
2021-04-16
2021-05-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >