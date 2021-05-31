After School’s Nana to lead new Netflix series

ⓒ YONHAP News

Nana, a member of the K-pop girl group After School who has been making herself known as an actress, will be starring in a new Netflix original series called “Glitch.”





According to her agency, Nana will take on the role of Heo Bo-ra, a YouTube creator with only a few hundred subscribers in the upcoming mystery comedy series.





“Glitch” is directed by Roh Deok, known for the crime thriller “The Exclusive: Beat the Devil’s Tattoo.” The story revolves around a group of UFO enthusiasts hunting down the secret behind a mysterious light.