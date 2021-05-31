Homemade Love Story (1) 무슨 일이에요?

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2021-05-31
#Drama Lines l 2021-05-31
Lines
장서아: 도대체 뭐 하고들 있다가 대표님 그런 봉변을 당하시게 한 거예요?
Seo-a: What were you doing making Ms. Kim go through such a humiliating experience?
Mr. Gu: 죄송합니다 본부장님. 갑자기 벌어진 일이라...
I’m sorry. It happened so suddenly…
장서아: 아니 갑자기 벌어진 일인데 어떻게 대표님이 자기들보다 빠르냐고요!
Seo-a: How did Ms. Kim react faster if it was so sudden?
김정원: 장서아 본부장, 무슨 일이에요?
Jung-won: Ms. Jang, what’s going on?
장서아: 아닙니다 대표님.
Seo-a: It’s nothing, Ms. Kim.
김정원: 우리 장서아 본부장 또 오버했네. 내 사람들 아무 잘못 없어요.
Jung-won: Ms. Jang, you’re overreacting again. My people did nothing wrong.
Expression of the Week
무슨 일이에요? (what’s going on?)
무슨 – what
일 – matter; affair; a certain situation or fact
Casual – 무슨 일이야?
Semi-polite – 무슨 일이에요?
>> “무슨” is a determiner that is used to ask about something one is not sure of or does not exactly know.
>> You can use the determiner “무슨” to ask a question in various situations such as “무슨 냄새지요?” what is this smell? or “무슨 요일에 만날까요?” what day (of the week) should we meet?
>>”무슨 일이에요” as a question is commonly used to ask the hearer what is going on or if there is something wrong or if there is a problem.
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2021-05-31
2021-04-16
2021-05-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >