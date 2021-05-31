Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
All you K-pop, K-film, and K-drama lovers who have been learning and loving Korean culture, rejoice! Here comes a new program highlighting famous and popular folktales of Korea.
Korean folktales, which have been passed down from generation to generation, contain the unique culture and wisdom of our ancestors who came before us in each region and country.
Here’s what KBS WORLD Radio producer Yoo Kyung Hwa says about the new program.
“I wanted to introduce Korean folktales, the stories that all Korean children listen to as bedtime stories, and convey Korea’s warm sentiment and youthful innocence that is full of imagination to the world.”
You can learn more about Korean folktales starting from June 1, 2021, in the following languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, French, Spanish, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Arabic, and Russian.
Episode
Folktale Title
Schedule
EP.1
The Tiger and the Dried Persimmon
June 1
EP.2
Sister Sun and Brother Moon
June 8
EP.3
The Good Brothers
June 15
EP.4
The Goblin Hat
June 22
