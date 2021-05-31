The Tiger and the Dried Persimmon

ⓒ YEOWON MEDIA HANKOOK GARDNER CO. LTD

Once upon a time in Korea, there lived a tiger in the depths of a mountain.

It was such a huge, ferocious animal that even its shadow made every creature cower in fear.

One day, the tiger went down to a village in search of food.





“This won’t do. I’ll have to go down to the village and dine on a fat juicy pig or a tender calf.

Come to think of it, a tasty human wouldn’t be too bad either.”





It was just then that he heard a baby’s cry.

“Hush, dear. Stop crying. A tiger is just outside that door.”





But even at the grandmother’s warning, the baby didn’t stop crying.

“Here’s a dried persimmon. Why don’t you eat this and stop crying?”

Lo and behold, the baby stopped crying just like that. This “dried persimmon” did what even the threat of a lurking tiger could not.

The tiger grew afraid all of a sudden.

“Wait a minute.

This means that the dried persimmon inside the room is much scarier than me. What should I do?

Hmm, maybe I should run away before that it comes out.”





But the tiger thought it was in big trouble too.

It believed that the scary dried persimmon latched onto its back to capture it.

“Hey, you dried persimmon! Get off my back right now!”

“Hey, little ones. You guys should never go down to the village.

A long time ago, I met a dried persimmon once down there, and it nearly cost me my life.”

And since that day, the tiger was never seen in the village ever again.