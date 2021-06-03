WE K-POP, What's Up! -Episode 7

Continuing our 7 week journey of surprises and delights, < WE K-POP, What's Up! > has come to its last episode!





Part 1: Weekly K-POP News









Our K-POP expert, Jeff Benjamin, joins us once again to take us through an interesting analysis of the latest K-POP issues that will attract your attention.





Part 2: Can you recognize your K-POP IDOL?





Today's guest of the show is HA SUNGWOON who is making a comeback with his 5th mini-album "Sneakers" next week!









Having multiple part time job experiences before, HA SUNGWOON shows professionalism in taking customers' orders and even making coffee!









As he starts his day at the café, he faces unexpected obstacles because not as many people recognize him. However, he tries his best to show his talent in singing and dancing to help the fans guess who he really is.





Don't miss our last episode of < WE K-POP, What's Up! > this Friday 6:30PM (KST) on KBS WORLD TV and on our YouTube Channel, right after Music Bank.





Additionally, don't miss your chance to win a special photocard gift pack of our past guests of the show by entering our event! For more details, click on the link below. The event ends this Sunday June 6.

