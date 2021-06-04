Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1076 | June 4th)
Welcoming June, hot K-POP groups are coming back one after another.
First of all, MAMAMOO is back with < Where Are We Now > which is a title track from their 11th Mini Album < WAW >. As they are known to have strong vocalists in the group, they attempted to make an album that is only consisted of ballads this time. The title track < Where Are We Now > is about MAMAMOO’s seven years as a renowned quadro in K-POP scene.
Moreover, MONSTA X is back with their 9th Mini Album < One Of A Kind>. In particular, the title track < GAMBLER > was produced by JOOHEON, and the other tracks in the album were also written by MONSTA X members. Also, do not miss out TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s comeback with their 2nd Full Album < 혼돈의 장: FREEZE >. This time, they talk about an anxious boy who got a hole on his soul through their title track < 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori >. The two global superstars have powerful performances prepared for sure yet with different mood.
Last but not least, JOY from Red Velvet debuted as a solo with a special remake album < 안녕 (Hello) >. The album consists of six popular Korean songs from 90s-00s and each song demonstrates JOY’s beautiful voice, proving her potential as a strong solo vocalist.
All of the anticipated comeback stages will be performed on this week’s < Music Bank >, which is streamed live on KBS WORLD TV & YouTube [5PM(KST) | Every Friday]
▶ https://youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv
