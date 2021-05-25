S. Korean Exports Expand Nearly 46% in May

ⓒYONHAP News

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced on Tuesday that the nation's exports jumped 45-point-six percent on-year last month to stand at 50-point-73 billion dollars.

Amid the seven-month rising streak, shipments surpassed 50 billion dollars for the third straight month. The latest on-year hike is the biggest to be recorded in 32 years.

The ministry said it is also the first time that exports expanded in the 40-percent range for two consecutive months.

Accumulated shipments since January totaled 248-point-four billion dollars, the largest amount on record for the five-month period.

On Wednesday, Statistics Korea announced that the country's consumer price index rose two-point-six percent on-year in May, the fastest pace since April 2012.

The index jumped more than two percent for the second straight month, further expanding from April's two-point-three percent growth.

An official from the agency said the rise in consumer prices was led by petroleum goods and agricultural, livestock and fisheries products.