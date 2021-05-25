S. Korean Exports Expand Nearly 46% in May

Annyeong Korean
2021-05-25
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2021-06-06
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced on Tuesday that the nation's exports jumped 45-point-six percent on-year last month to stand at 50-point-73 billion dollars.
Amid the seven-month rising streak, shipments surpassed 50 billion dollars for the third straight month. The latest on-year hike is the biggest to be recorded in 32 years.
The ministry said it is also the first time that exports expanded in the 40-percent range for two consecutive months.
Accumulated shipments since January totaled 248-point-four billion dollars, the largest amount on record for the five-month period.
On Wednesday, Statistics Korea announced that the country's consumer price index rose two-point-six percent on-year in May, the fastest pace since April 2012.
The index jumped more than two percent for the second straight month, further expanding from April's two-point-three percent growth.
An official from the agency said the rise in consumer prices was led by petroleum goods and agricultural, livestock and fisheries products.
2021-05-25
2021-06-07
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2021-05-31
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >