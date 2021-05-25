P4G Summit ends with Seoul Declaration

ⓒYONHAP News

A two-day global climate summit hosted online by South Korea has wrapped up on Monday. Closing the Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030, or P4G, summit, some 70 global leaders and the heads of international organizations participating in the event adopted the Seoul Declaration highlighting international cooperation to overcome the climate crisis.





[P4G Summit adoption of the Seoul Declaration]

"Now the president of the Republic of Korea will introduce the declaration."





Global leaders taking part in the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit adopted the Seoul Declaration Monday night, wrapping up the two-day online event.





[President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]

"The leaders agreed that the climate crisis is an issue not only affecting our environment but also affecting our economy, society, security and human rights, and then shared an understanding that the COVID-19 crisis should also be overcome through green recovery. Green recovery is about keeping the temperature increase below one-point-five degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, as a way to implement the Paris Agreement."





The participating countries and organizations agreed to exert concerted efforts to accelerate energy transformation toward the phasing out of coal and respond to ocean plastic pollution.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, his predecessor Ban Ki-moon U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission as well as over 50 state leaders and heads of international organizations took part in the forum.





[John Kerry - US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate]

"Everyone wants to get back to normal. But unfortunately we can't be satisfied with that because the fact is normal was already a crisis, an existential one, and if we decide to go back to business as usual, which we are unfortunately seeing in many places, then, if we rebuild on autopilot, by default we are choosing a climate crisis."





[Ursula von der Leyen - President of the European Commission]

"Change is never easy, but Europe has taken the decision because mankind can't wait any longer. And we have to do this together."





Moon particularly highlighted Seoul’s resolve to fulfill its responsibility and role to bridge developed and developing nations on climate change and its related policies.





[President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]

"The Republic of Korea will pay it forward by actively working with developing nations, the same way we succeeded in our reforestation with the help of the international community. We will assist these countries that rely heavily on coal-fired power plants in their efforts to move towards a cleaner source of energy. To that end, the Korean government will expand its share of its climate and green growth official development assistance (under the United Nations) by 2025 to aid nations that need assistance and establish a five million dollar trust fund for a Green New Deal with the Global Green Growth Institute."





P4G is an international gathering inaugurated in Denmark in 2018, seeking to build public-private partnerships against climate change.

The next P4G Summit will be held in Colombia in 2023.