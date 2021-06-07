KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (May 31st ~ June 6th)

1) JOY(조이) - Hello(안녕) (Music Bank) | 591K Views

JOY from Red Velvet debuted as a solo with a special remake album < 안녕 (Hello) >.





ⓒKBS

JOY’s solo debut is a third unit promotion from Red Velvet, following IRENE & SEULGI’s < Monster > and WENDY’s < Like Water >. The album consists of six popular Korean songs from 90s-00s and each song is sung by JOY’s beautiful voice, proving her potential as a strong solo vocalist. She performed the title track < 안녕 (Hello) > on Music Bank last week and showed her loveliness with retro outfits and her sweet voice.





ⓒKBS

Check out JOY’s Music Bank debut stage on KBS WORLD TV YouTube and fall into her charm!

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHH1i1QzuYw





2) It's like they're shooting a drama every day (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant) | 486K Views

Last week, episode 78 of < Fun-Staurant > showed actor Ki Taeyoung developing a new menu for the show.





ⓒKBS

First of all, he started to make spicy stir-fried minced pork, mentioning that he used to eat it when he was young. Then he came up with an idea of wrapping the pork in lettuce with spicy mashed potato.





ⓒKBSAlong the process of menu development, his wife, Eugene, gives him detailed advices regarding the lettuce wrap, as if she were a professional chef. Meanwhile, the happy married couple showed off romantic vibe, caring and loving each other.





Watch the loving couple full of affection on KBS WORLD TV YouTube

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtsMfPuRa2s