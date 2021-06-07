TXT to perform on US TV shows

ⓒ Big Hit Music

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will appear on popular American TV shows to perform its first English-language song “Magic.”





The group is set to perform “Magic” for the first time on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on June 10 and give another performance of the song on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on June 15.





“Magic” is TXT’s first English track included in their 2nd full album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” released on May 31.