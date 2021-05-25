



Members: Yujeong, Soyeon, ZN, Haein, Solbin

Record Label: NH Media

Debut: 2014

Genre: K-pop





LABOUM is a South Korean girl group that debuted in 2014 with the single album “Petit Macaron” in 2014. The group was formed through NH Media and Nega Network’s joint venture called Global H media and was touted as the sister group to NH Media’s U-KISS and Nega Network’s Brown Eyed Girls. The group’s name LABOUM is French for “the party.” The group resumed promotional activities for their 2016 song “Journey to Atlantis” in June 2021.





Full Length, Best & Live

Two of Us (studio, 2019)





Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

Cheese (single, 2020)

Smile POP POP w/ BabyBus (single, 2020)

Fresh Aventure Winter (single, 2019)

I’m Yours (single, 2018)

Between Us (single, 2018)

LABOUM Summer Special (single, 2017)

Miss This Kiss (EP, 2017)

Winter Story (single, 2016)

LOVE SIGN (EP, 2016)

Fresh Adventure (single, 2016)

Aalow Aalow (single, 2015)

Sugar Sugar (single, 2015)

Petit Macaron (single, 2014)