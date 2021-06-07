Red Velvet’s Joy releases debut solo album

Annyeong Korean
2021-06-07
Joy of K-pop girl group Red Velvet has released her debut solo album.
The new album titled “Hello,” features music from the 1990s and 2000s by popular acts like Park Hye-kyoung, Sung Si-kyung and Toy.
“Hello” was released in physical format on June 3 and features a total of six tracks.
