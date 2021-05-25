Sister Sun and Brother Moon

Annyeong Korean
#Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea l 2021-06-08
Long, long ago, there lived a mother and her two children, a boy and a girl, in a tiny village deep in the mountain. The family was so poor that the mother had to work odd jobs at other houses to get by.
One day she helped out at a neighbor’s party and was coming back home through the woods with some delicious rice cakes she got from there.
Just when she walked over the first hill, she met a tiger.
“I won't eat you up if you give me a piece of rice cake.”
She tossed a piece to the creature before hurrying past it.
But the tiger kept following her, asking for more.
“I gave you everything I had. Now go away!”
Despite her desperate plea, the tiger ended up devouring her. The tiger changed into the woman’s clothing and headed toward her home.
“Children, it’s Mommy. Please open the door.”
“That’s not our mom. It must be a tiger.”
The children went out through the back door and climbed up a tall pine tree standing next to a well in the backyard.
“Oh, dear god. Please send down a fresh rope if you want us to live and an old rope if you want us to die.”
Lo and behold! A fresh new rope came down from the heavens.
The children took hold of the rope and were lifted up to the sky.
The tiger also asked God for a rope.
A rope came down from the sky. But...
What became of the siblings who went up to the sky?
The sister became the sun and the brother the moon.
