Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1077 | June 11th)

Welcoming the hot summer, a lot of K-POP singers are coming back this month!









First of all, K-POP superstars, TWICE, is coming back with a summer song < Alcohol-Free > which is a Bossa Nova and hip-hop track from their 10th Mini Album < Taste of Love >. Through the lyrics, they talk about the moment when people fall in love and feel drunk although they did not drink at all. It is their second summer song after < Dance The Night Away > and attention is paid to how refreshing it will be this time.





Moreover, N.Flying is also coming back with a title track < Moonshot > which is an alternative rock music from their 1st Full Album < Man on the Moon >. N.Flying tries to tell the world that “nothing will change if you are afraid” through the title track. < Moonshot > was produced by Lee Seunghyub, one of the members, and it portraits powerful sound and energy along with Yoo Hweseung’s strong vocal.





Music Bank is streamed live on KBS WORLD TV & YouTube 5:00PM(KST) every Friday.

▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/kbsworld