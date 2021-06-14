Football Legend Yoo Sang-chul Dies at Age 49

ⓒYONHAP News

Yoo Sang-chul, a key member of the historic South Korean national football team that reached the semifinals at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, passed away at the age of 49 after a battle with cancer. Incheon United of K League One, Yoo's last team, said Monday night that he died at around 7:00 p.m. at Asan Medical Center in Seoul. Yoo was diagnosed with Stage Four pancreatic cancer in October 2019, but stayed on Incheon's bench until the end of that season to help the club avoid being relegated to the second division. He stepped down in January 2020.





[Yoo Sang-chul scoring (2002 World Cup S. Korea vs. Poland/KBS)]

Yoo Sang-chul is well known for scoring the insurance goal in South Korea’s 2-0 win against Poland in the 2002 World Cup, which opened up Group D action in the tournament and was the Asian country’s first win in a World Cup.

As one of the most beloved Korean footballers, Yoo was always proud that his team was able to unite the Korean people.





[Yoo Sang-chul - Post 2002 World Cup celebration event (July 2, 2002/KBS)]

"I am proud that we were able to become one through the World Cup. I want to thank you for your tremendous support."





He spent 12 years playing for clubs in South Korea and Japan, before retiring in 2006, and since then has coached three K League clubs and a university team.

Having played 124 matches and scored 18 goals on the national team, Yoo is one of 13 South Korean players in the FIFA Century Club.

He is considered one of South Korea’s most versatile players. Though he was listed as a midfielder, he could ably handle any position except goalkeeper.

Yoo seemed to be in relatively good health last year while making several public appearances. He reportedly even considered returning to Incheon, but the club decided against it, citing concerns over his health.

FIFA World Cup’s official Twitter account paid tribute, calling Yoo “once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero.”