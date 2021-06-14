New COVID-19 Cases in 500s for 2nd Day

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea reported new COVID-19 cases in the 500s for a second straight day on Friday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 565 new infections were registered throughout Friday, raising the country's accumulated total to 147-thousand-422.

Of the new cases, 525 are local transmissions and 40 from overseas. The greater metro area accounts for nearly 400 of the domestic cases.

Daily infections have been in the 400 to 700 range over the past six weeks as sporadic clusters continue to pop up.

One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-982.

The number of critically ill patients stands at 155.

Health authorities have extended current social distancing guidelines for three more weeks.