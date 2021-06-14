Gov't to Create 'Travel Bubbles' with Singapore, Taiwan to Save COVID-Hit Tourism

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea plans to introduce what it calls "travel bubbles" with Singapore, Taiwan and a few other destinations where the COVID-19 outbreak has become relatively stable.

At a daily quarantine meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and officials from various ministries discussed ways to resume group tours to and from countries that are effectively handling the pandemic as early as next month. To travel within the areas, tourists must first get vaccinated.

Upon arrival at their destinations, travelers will be required to hand in documents certifying that they have been fully vaccinated, and they must test negative for COVID-19 within three days prior to departure.

Only group tours will be permitted and travel will be restricted to direct flights in the beginning to better manage quarantine protocols.