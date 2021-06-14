President Moon in Britain to Attend G7 Summit

ⓒYONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is in Britain for the Group of Seven(G7) Summit held in the southwestern county of Cornwall.

Along with India, Australia and South Africa, South Korea was invited as a guest to the G7 meeting, where the leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies are discussing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

After bilateral meetings with the leaders of Britain, Australia and the European Union, Moon will continue on to a state visit to Austria from Sunday to Tuesday, where he will meet with President Alexander Van der Bellen and Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz.

Moon will then head to Spain for another three-day state visit during which he will attend a dinner hosted by King Felipe the Sixth and hold a summit with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.