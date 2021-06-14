



Record Label: P Nation

Debut: 2014

Genre: K-pop, R&B, neo soul, hip-hop





Heize (Jang Da-hye) is a singer, rapper, songwriter and producer. She is currently under the P Nation label owned by Psy. Heize debuted in 2014 with the EP “Heize” and gained attention after appearing in the 2nd season of the reality competition show “Unpretty Rapstar.” Heize released her seventh EP, “Happen,” in May 2021, and it was her first album to be released under the P Nation label.





Full Length, Best & Live

She’s Fine (Studio, 2019)





Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

HAPPEN (EP, 2021)

Lyricist (EP, 2020)

Late Autumn (EP, 2019)

Run to You (single, 2019)

First Sight (single, 2018)

Wind (EP, 2018)

In the Time Spent With You (single, 2017)

/// (You, Clouds, Rain) (EP, 2017)

저별 (single, 2016)

And July (EP, 2016)

Don’t Come Back (single, 2016)

Lil’ Something (single, 2016)

Pume Sweet Pume (single, 2015)

My Boyfriend Says Thank You (single, 2015)

Heize (single, 2014)

After I’ve Wandered A Bit (single, 2014)