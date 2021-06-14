BTS celebrates 8th anniversary with virtual fan meet





BTS has celebrated its eight debut anniversary with a two-day fan event.





BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, already in its fifth round, took place for two days from June 13. It marks the first mass fan event for the group since 2019.





To allow fans to feel as if they are “on site,” the online stream took place on an outdoor stage and the group made a point to prioritize interaction with fans. BTS debuted in June 2013 with its first single, “2 Cool 4 Skool.”