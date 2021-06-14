EXO tops iTunes albums charts with latest release

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 7th ~ June 13th)
EXO has topped the iTunes albums chart in 85 different regions around the world.
The group’s latest release, “Don’t Fight the Feeling,” ranked No. 1 in regional charts in countries including the United States, Britain, France, Canada etc.
The album also climbed to the top on digital album charts compiled by various Chinese music services like QQ Music.
“Don’t Fight the Feeling” is the group’s first release since its sixth studio album, “Obsession,” which was released over a year ago.
