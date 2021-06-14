Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

2PM to make comeback on June 28

2021-06-14

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Veteran K-pop boy band 2PM will be making a comeback this month after a near five-year hiatus.


The group has been on hiatus since 2016 as members served out their mandatory military service. Their 7th full length album, titled “Must,” will drop on June 28.  


Since debuting in 2008, 2PM has been known for their masculine image, and has released a number of hits including “Heartbeat” and “Hands Up.”

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >