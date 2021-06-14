WEi makes comeback with summer album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 7th ~ June 13th)
K-pop boy band Wei has made a comeback with an upbeat summer album.
The group’s third EP, “Identity: Action,” was released June 9 and is fronted by the lead track “Bye Bye Bye.” The album is the final album for the group’s “Identity” series and includes four additional tracks.
Although WEi is a relatively new group which debuted in October 2020, the public may be familiar with all six members as they took part in various audition programs such as “Produce X 101” or were part of other K-pop acts.
