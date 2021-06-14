KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 7th ~ June 13th)

1) TWICE(트와이스) - Alcohol-Free (Music Bank) | 1.8M Views

TWICE, the K-POP superstars from JYP Entertainment, are back with a refreshing summer song < Alcohol-Free >.





ⓒKBS

< Alcohol-Free > is a Bossa Nova and hip-hop title track from their 10th Mini Album < Taste of Love > and it is about the moment when people fall in love and feel drunk although they did not drink at all.





ⓒKBS

TWICE's < Alcohol-Free > performance on last week's Music Bank reached 1.8M views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube just in three days. You may focus on their tropical summer looks as well as the colorful set design that is decorated with surfing boards and palm trees. Moreover, the members' solid vocals and unique choreography that portraits drunken movements stand out.





2) My room became a BTS room (Come Back Home) | 232K Views





ⓒKBS

On episode 9 of < Comeback Home >, the casts visited a house that actress Lee Chohee used to live when she was a college student preparing to become an actress. There they met a stage art major student named Kim Minho, who was attending the same college that Lee Chohee graduated. In the small apartment where a dreamy student is living, actress Park Jinju, Lee Chohee and student Minho who all came up to Seoul from their hometowns talk about their first experience in Seoul. In addition, Minho also talks about his mom who is a big fan of BTS, mentioning that his room back at home now turned into a place where his mom displays all her BTS goods.





ⓒKBS

You may watch the highlights of < Come Back Home > on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.