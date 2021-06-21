KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 14th ~ June 20th)
2021-06-21
#Artist Search l 2021-06-21
Born: Park Soo-young
Record Label: SM
Debut: 2014
Genre: K-pop
Associated Acts: Red Velvet, SM Town
Joy (born Park Soo-young) is a singer and actress who debuted as a member of the girl group Red Velvet in 2014. She has also starred in a string of TV dramas such as “The Liar and His Lover” (2017). In 2021, Joy officially debuted as a solo artist with the release of the EP “Hello” including a number of remakes of songs from the 90s.
Singles & Eps (as lead artist)
Hello (EP, 2021)
Why Isn’t Love Always Easy? (single, 2021)
Always In My Heart with Seul-ong (single, 2016)
2021-06-21
2021-05-25
2021-06-18
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >