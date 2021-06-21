ⓒ melon





Born: Park Soo-young

Record Label: SM

Debut: 2014

Genre: K-pop

Associated Acts: Red Velvet, SM Town





Joy (born Park Soo-young) is a singer and actress who debuted as a member of the girl group Red Velvet in 2014. She has also starred in a string of TV dramas such as “The Liar and His Lover” (2017). In 2021, Joy officially debuted as a solo artist with the release of the EP “Hello” including a number of remakes of songs from the 90s.





Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

Hello (EP, 2021)

Why Isn’t Love Always Easy? (single, 2021)

Always In My Heart with Seul-ong (single, 2016)