Seventeen postpones album promotions due to COVID-19

ⓒ PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT

Seventeen has postponed promotions for the group’s new album as members came into close contact with two COVID-19 patients.





All members are now in self-quarantine after coming in close contact with two people who tested positive for COVID-19. One person was an employee at Hybe, the holding company of the group’s label Pledis Entertainment, and the other was an outside staff who attended filming for the band’s promotional videos.

Seventeen released their latest EP “Your Choice” fronted by the main track “Ready to Love” on June 18.