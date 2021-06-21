Brave Girls release new summer album

ⓒ BRAVE ENTERTAINMENT

Brave Girls is poised to become the queen of the summer K-pop scene with their latest album.





The group released its 5th EP titled “Summer Queen” on June 17. The EP includes five tracks with the Korean and English versions of the title track “Chi Mat Ba Ram.” The track was written by Brave Brothers, one of the most successful K-pop producers and the head of the group’s label.





Brave Girls, launched in 2011, was at the brink of disbandment when it suddenly shot to stardom after their 2016 track “Rollin” resurfaced on music charts.