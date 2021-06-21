BamBam kicks of solo career

ⓒ ABYSS COMPANY

BamBam, the Thai rapper-singer from the now-disbanded boy band Got7, will be launching a solo career.





BamBam’s new album “riBBon” was released on June 15. It is his first album as a solo musician after Got7 members left JYP Entertainment in January following a seven-year stint. BamBam has since signed with Abyss Company, which manages other acts like SUnmi and Urban Zakapa.





The new album includes six tracks and the album title “riBBon” is a word play for the English word “reborn” and also carries the meaning of tying a new knot -- like a ribbon.