New BLACKPINK movie to hit theaters in August

ⓒ YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK will release a special movie for fans this summer, celebrating its fifth debut anniversary.





“BLACKPINK the Movie” will hit theaters in 100 countries and include interviews with the group’s four members, videos of performances of their hit songs and re-edited versions of songs from the group’s 2018 and 2021 concerts.





In Korea, the movie will be screened at the CGV cinema chains in August.