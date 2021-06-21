KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 14th ~ June 20th)

1) SEVENTEEN(세븐틴) - Ready to love (Music Bank) | 795K





ⓒKBSSEVENTEEN made a comeback stage on Music Bank last week with their title track < Ready to love >. As they are known for one of the boy bands that are strong on performance, they showed an impressive stage with emotional facial expressions and synchronized dance moves that perfectly go with the R&B based pop music. Their casual yet cool outfits and the beautiful set decorated with flowers are also worth attention.





▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJtdMa031D8





2) Hi, Jaesi, Jaeah, and Sian (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant) | 201K





Lee Donggook, the former Korean national soccer player, visited Lee Yuri’s house with his kids Jaesi, Jaeah and Sian who also appeared on TROS. Lee Yuri made butter roasted chicken for the guests and asked for advice regarding the taste. She even put some pasta and cheese beneath the chicken which enriched the flavor. Lee Donggook and the kids all loved Lee Yuri’s dish and had fun time together. However, Lee Yuri implied that the rest of the day will be tough, warning that none of her guests leaved the house before sunrise…





