Leenalchi Concert “Suggungga”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 14th ~ June 20th)
Date: July 9-10
Venue: Hyundai Arts Center Grand Theater
Leenalchi, an alternative pop band that delivers musical storytelling through solos, choir, rap and dance, will be holding a solo concert at Hyundai Arts Center from July 9 to 10. The concert will feature music from the group’s 1st full length album “Suggungga” based on the pansori of the same title which tells the story of a terrapin, off on a mission to save the Dragon King of the Southern Sea by bringing him the liver of a rabbit. Leenalchi created a sensation when their YouTube video of “Tiger is Coming” went viral in 2020.
