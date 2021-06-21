Leenalchi Concert “Suggungga”

Date: July 9-10

Venue: Hyundai Arts Center Grand Theater





Leenalchi, an alternative pop band that delivers musical storytelling through solos, choir, rap and dance, will be holding a solo concert at Hyundai Arts Center from July 9 to 10. The concert will feature music from the group’s 1st full length album “Suggungga” based on the pansori of the same title which tells the story of a terrapin, off on a mission to save the Dragon King of the Southern Sea by bringing him the liver of a rabbit. Leenalchi created a sensation when their YouTube video of “Tiger is Coming” went viral in 2020.