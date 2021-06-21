Homemade Love Story (4) 그대로세요

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 14th ~ June 20th)
#Drama Lines l 2021-06-21
Lines
Min-jae : 혹시... 순정씨?
Are you… Soon-jeong?
Soon-jeong : 어머, 민재 아가씨?
Oh! Are you Min-jae?
Min-jae : 맞구나! 순정씨! 너무 반갑다! 여기 온다는 얘기 들었어, 정원이한테.
You are Soon-jeong! I’m so happy to see you! I heard you came here from Jeong-won.
Soon-jeong : 민재 아가씨, 어쩜 그대로세요.
Min-jae, you haven’t changed one bit.
Min-jae : 나 살쪘어. 순정씨야말로 정말 그대로다.
I’ve gained weight. You really haven’t changed at all.
Expression of the Week
그대로세요. (you haven’t changed one bit)
그대로 – n. being as something was, the state of being identical to something
Casual – 그대로야
Semi-polite – 그대로세요
>> “그대로세요” is used as a compliment to tell the hearer that although time has passed, they are still maintaining their youth or beauty from the past and not much has changed.
>> The expression can also be used for things or situations. For example, you can use the expression to refer to a neighborhood that has not changed at all in the past ten years saying, “이 동네는 10년이 지나도 그대로네요.”
