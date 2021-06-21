Homemade Love Story (4) 그대로세요

Lines

Min-jae : 혹시... 순정씨?

Are you… Soon-jeong?

Soon-jeong : 어머, 민재 아가씨?

Oh! Are you Min-jae?

Min-jae : 맞구나! 순정씨! 너무 반갑다! 여기 온다는 얘기 들었어, 정원이한테.

You are Soon-jeong! I’m so happy to see you! I heard you came here from Jeong-won.

Soon-jeong : 민재 아가씨, 어쩜 그대로세요.

Min-jae, you haven’t changed one bit.

Min-jae : 나 살쪘어. 순정씨야말로 정말 그대로다.

I’ve gained weight. You really haven’t changed at all.





Expression of the Week

그대로세요. (you haven’t changed one bit)





그대로 – n. being as something was, the state of being identical to something





Casual – 그대로야

Semi-polite – 그대로세요





>> “그대로세요” is used as a compliment to tell the hearer that although time has passed, they are still maintaining their youth or beauty from the past and not much has changed.





>> The expression can also be used for things or situations. For example, you can use the expression to refer to a neighborhood that has not changed at all in the past ten years saying, “이 동네는 10년이 지나도 그대로네요.”



