KBS WORLD <2021 K-POP TALK SHOW> & Music Bank First Half Special

2021-06-25

KBS WORLD <2021 K-POP TALK SHOW> 


✔English Hosts: Angela Park & Peniel from BTOB

✔Indonesian Hosts: Kevin Lanov & Amelia Tantono

✔Date: June 25th (FRI)

✔Time: 4:00PM - 4:50PM (KST)


< Music Bank First Half Special> 

✔ Time : 4:50PM - 6:30PM (KST)  

✔ LINE UP :  #aespa#STAYC#TOMORROWXTOGETHER#ITZY#KANGDANIEL#BraveGirls#NCTDREAM#Jessi#HyunA,

                    #OHMYGIRL#ENHYPEN#KIMWOOSEOK 


Live streamed on

KBS WORLD TV & KBS WORLD Indonesian YouTube


Join us and warm up your K-POP heat before Music Bank's special episode starts!


https://www.youtube.com/user/kbsworld


