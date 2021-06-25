KBS WORLD <2021 K-POP TALK SHOW> & Music Bank First Half Special

KBS WORLD & Music Bank First Half Special
KBS WORLD <2021 K-POP TALK SHOW>
✔English Hosts: Angela Park & Peniel from BTOB
✔Indonesian Hosts: Kevin Lanov & Amelia Tantono
✔Date: June 25th (FRI)
✔Time: 4:00PM - 4:50PM (KST)
< Music Bank First Half Special>
✔ Time : 4:50PM - 6:30PM (KST)
✔ LINE UP : #aespa, #STAYC, #TOMORROWXTOGETHER, #ITZY, #KANGDANIEL, #BraveGirls, #NCTDREAM, #Jessi, #HyunA,
#OHMYGIRL, #ENHYPEN, #KIMWOOSEOK
Live streamed on
KBS WORLD TV & KBS WORLD Indonesian YouTube
Join us and warm up your K-POP heat before Music Bank's special episode starts!
▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/kbsworld
