MusicBank '2021 Half Year Special LINE UP!'

2021-06-25

MusicBank '2021 Half Year Special LINE UP!'

[#MusicBank] EP. 1079 | 2021 Half Year Special LINE UP!

Heroes vs. Villains 

# HyunA  #NU'EST  #OH MY GIRL  #Kim Woo Seok  #Brave Girls  #ITZY  #STAYC  #aespa  #Jessi 

#NCT DREAM  #KANG DANIEL  #TOMORROW X TOGETHER  #ENHYPEN


Live  on KBS WORLD TV, KBS WORLD TV & KBS WORLD Indonesian YouTube  4:50PM (KST)  This Friday


▶️ https://www.youtube.com/user/kbsworld

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/user/Kbsindonesian




