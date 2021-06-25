MusicBank '2021 Half Year Special LINE UP!'

KBS WORLD & Music Bank First Half Special
2021-06-25
[#MusicBank] EP. 1079 | 2021 Half Year Special LINE UP!
Heroes vs. Villains
# HyunA #NU'EST #OH MY GIRL #Kim Woo Seok #Brave Girls #ITZY #STAYC #aespa #Jessi
#NCT DREAM #KANG DANIEL #TOMORROW X TOGETHER #ENHYPEN
Live on KBS WORLD TV, KBS WORLD TV & KBS WORLD Indonesian YouTube 4:50PM (KST) This Friday
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/user/kbsworld
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/user/Kbsindonesian
2021-06-25
2021-06-25
2021-06-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >