KBS WORLD & Music Bank First Half Special
2021-06-25
KBS WORLD 18th Anniversary Quiz Event!!
How to Participate ?
Step1. Subscribe & like KBS WORLD TV YouTube or KBS WORLD Indonesian YouTube
and Take a screenshot to prove it
Step2. Attach the screenshot in the link below
Step3. Solve the quiz ↓↓↓
▶ https://forms.gle/zbCeEzn5yBSEnGt39
Do not miss this precious chance to earn e-voucher to 36 winners
* Event Period: June 25th – July 30th
* Winner Announcement: August 13th
* E-voucher
1st Place 200$
2st Place 100$
3st Place 50$
▶KBS WORLD TV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kbsworld
▶KBS WORLD Indonesian YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/kbsworldindonesian
