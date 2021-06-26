Menu Content

KBS WORLD 18th Anniversary Quiz Event

2021-06-26

KBS WORLD 18th Anniversary Quiz Event!!       

How to Participate ?   


Step1.  Subscribe & like KBS WORLD TV YouTube or  KBS WORLD Indonesian YouTube 

             and Take a screenshot to prove it

Step2.  Attach the screenshot in the link below 

Step3.  Solve the quiz       ↓↓↓


▶   https://forms.gle/zbCeEzn5yBSEnGt39


Do not miss this precious chance to earn  e-voucher to 36 winners   

* Event Period: June 25th – July 30th

* Winner Announcement: August 13th

*  E-voucher 

 1st Place  200$ 

 2st Place  100$

 3st Place   50$


▶KBS WORLD TV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kbsworld

▶KBS WORLD Indonesian YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/kbsworldindonesian 



