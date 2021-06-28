Yoon: If Ruling Camp Made 'X-File,' It Is Illegal Surveillance

ⓒYONHAP News

Former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, a presidential candidate hopeful for the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), has responded to the so-called “X-File” on him and his family, saying that those who spread false information or conduct illegal surveillance should take responsibility.





In a statement on Tuesday, Yoon, who is soon expected to make his bid for next year's presidential election as an opposition candidate, said there is nothing that would hinder him from vying for public office.

Calling for whoever made the rumored file to stop political maneuvering, Yoon urged them to reveal the exact content, basis for the allegations and their origin.

He added that those found to have disseminated false information and conducted illegal surveillance must take responsibility.

Yoon had been leading against major presidential hopefuls from the ruling party in public polls for months, but political critic and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) supporter Jang Seong-cheol cast doubt on his electability on Saturday, when he disclosed the existence of the X-File.

Noting that he has secured the dossier, Jang said he judged it would be difficult for Yoon to defend himself from the charges should he become an opposition candidate.

The PPP suspects the DP is behind the file, pointing to DP Chair Song Young-gil's remark late last month that he is "piling up" documents on Yoon.

There are two schools of thought regarding the rumored file, with one claiming there is nothing new or scandalous in it while others speculate the contents will deal a heavy blow to Yoon’s presidential bid.

Corruption allegations surrounding Yoon's wife and mother-in-law are also reportedly included in the file. Regarding his mother-in-law's alleged involvement in stock manipulation, Yoon said he believes that everyone, including family, should be equally subjected to investigation and trial in accordance with the law.





Meanwhile the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided not to delay its primary for next year's presidential race, despite opposition from supporters of key contenders Lee Nak-yon and Chung Sye-kyun.

The primary is scheduled to end in early September, as previously planned.

Former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has also announced her bid to run in the primary.

Formally making her bid on Wednesday, Choo pledged to complete social reforms that were demanded during the candlelight rallies that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye amid an influence-peddling scandal in 2016.