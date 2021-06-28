S. Korea Aims for 7 Olympic Golds at Tokyo Games to Rank in Top 10

ⓒYONHAP News

Marking 30 days to the start of the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) said Wednesday the national team is aiming to win seven gold, eleven silver and 14 bronze medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympics to rank among the top ten for the fifth consecutive time.

As of last Friday, 196 South Korean athletes have won Olympic entry in preliminaries for 92 events in 25 disciplines.

South Korea hopes to sweep golds in archery, as the nation has a strong Olympic record in the discipline, having won a cumulative 23 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals.

Taekwondo is another sport to watch, with the country so far having won 12 gold, two silver and five bronze Olympic medals. At the 2008 Beijing Games, all four South Korean athletes who competed won gold.

Four-time Olympic shooting champion Jin Jong-oh is seeking to add any medal in Tokyo, which would make him the country's most decorated Olympic athlete to date.

Other disciplines South Korea hopes to medal in are judo, fencing, women's golf, baseball and men's football.