KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 21st ~ June 27th)

1) aespa(에스파) - Next Level (Music Bank First Half Special)





ⓒKBS

On 2021 Music Bank First Half Special that was aired June25th, SM Entertainment’s rookie girl group, aespa, performed in catwoman costumes. Along with ’s popularity and aespa members’ charming visuals with the special costumes, the video clip of their performance on Music Bank reached over 1.5M views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube just in three days.





You may watch aespa’s eye-opening performance on KBS WORLD TV YouTube

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoAz54Psehc





2) ITZY(있지) - DALLA DALLA(달라달라) (Music Bank First Half Special)





ⓒKBS

Meanwhile, ITZY performed their debut track < DALLA DALLA > and looked back to their history as one of the biggest girl groups that lead K-POP’s popularity around the globe. Their performance was special because their hair styling and outfits were almost the same as what they did on their Music Bank debut stage.

Watch ITZY’s < DALLA DALLA > performance on KBS WORLD TV YouTube and flash back to their debut stage

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MThEExVM5Qk