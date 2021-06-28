KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 21st ~ June 27th)
1) aespa(에스파) - Next Level (Music Bank First Half Special)
On 2021 Music Bank First Half Special that was aired June25th, SM Entertainment’s rookie girl group, aespa, performed
You may watch aespa’s eye-opening performance on KBS WORLD TV YouTube
▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoAz54Psehc
2) ITZY(있지) - DALLA DALLA(달라달라) (Music Bank First Half Special)
Meanwhile, ITZY performed their debut track < DALLA DALLA > and looked back to their history as one of the biggest girl groups that lead K-POP’s popularity around the globe. Their performance was special because their hair styling and outfits were almost the same as what they did on their Music Bank debut stage.
Watch ITZY’s < DALLA DALLA > performance on KBS WORLD TV YouTube and flash back to their debut stage
▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MThEExVM5Qk
