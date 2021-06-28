Menu Content

LIVECONNECT STAGE vol. 12 “BOYHOOD #3 DREAM”

2021-06-28

K-POP Connection

Date: July 11

Venue: Salon Moonbow


Singer and producer Boyhood (Nam Dong-hyun) will be holding an offline concert at Salon Moonbow in Seoul on July 11. Boyhood has been communicating with fans through “Boyhood #1 Dream” and “#2 Dream” both on and offline. “#3 Dream” is part of the LIVECONNECT STAGE series and will be held online and offline simultaneously.

