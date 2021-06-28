Homemade Love Story (5) 그래도 돼요?

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 21st ~ June 27th)
#Drama Lines l 2021-06-28
Lines
재희 : 오늘 제 방에서 같이 주무세요.
Jae-hee: You can sleep in my room with me tonight.
정후 : 그래도 돼요?
Jung-hoo: Is that okay?
재희 : 예, 뭐….
Jae-hee: Yeah, sure…
Expression of the Week
그래도 돼요? (Is that okay?)
그러다 – Short form of verb ‘그리하다’ meaning “do so”
~아도/어도 되다 – an expression used to indicate that a certain act is allowed or accepted
Casual – 그래도 돼?
Semi-polite – 그래도 돼요?
>> “그래도 돼요?” is used to ask if it is okay to do something.
>> For example, the expression can be used to ask if it is okay to keep one’s shoes on inside by saying, “신발 신고 들어가도 돼요?”
