Homemade Love Story (5) 그래도 돼요?

Lines

재희 : 오늘 제 방에서 같이 주무세요.

Jae-hee: You can sleep in my room with me tonight.

정후 : 그래도 돼요?

Jung-hoo: Is that okay?

재희 : 예, 뭐….

Jae-hee: Yeah, sure…





Expression of the Week

그래도 돼요? (Is that okay?)





그러다 – Short form of verb ‘그리하다’ meaning “do so”

~아도/어도 되다 – an expression used to indicate that a certain act is allowed or accepted





Casual – 그래도 돼?

Semi-polite – 그래도 돼요?





>> “그래도 돼요?” is used to ask if it is okay to do something.





>> For example, the expression can be used to ask if it is okay to keep one’s shoes on inside by saying, “신발 신고 들어가도 돼요?”



