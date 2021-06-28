Kang Daniel to hold VR fan meet

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 21st ~ June 27th)
Kang Daniel will hold a fan meet-and-greet to mark the 2nd anniversary of his solo debut.
The fan meeting, titled “2nd Anniversary VR Fan Meeting - DAN2TY&: Walking with Daniel” will be held virtually on July 25 and offer the singer’s fan club, DAN2TY, to meet with their favorite star online.
Kang Daniel’s agency said although it is a virtual meeting, immersive content and technology will make participants feel as if they are physically present at the meeting. Tickets will go on sale July 1.
