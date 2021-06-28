Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Kang Daniel to hold VR fan meet

2021-06-28

K-POP Connection

ⓒ KONNECT Entertainment

Kang Daniel will hold a fan meet-and-greet to mark the 2nd anniversary of his solo debut. 


The fan meeting, titled “2nd Anniversary VR Fan Meeting - DAN2TY&: Walking with Daniel” will be held virtually on July 25 and offer the singer’s fan club, DAN2TY, to meet with their favorite star online. 


Kang Daniel’s agency said although it is a virtual meeting, immersive content and technology will make participants feel as if they are physically present at the meeting. Tickets will go on sale July 1.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >