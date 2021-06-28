Infinite member tests positive for COVID-19 after vaccination

ⓒ woollim entertainment

Infinite’s Sunggyu has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.





The singer’s agency said Sunggyu has tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27 despite being vaccinated on June 10. The agency added that he is asymptomatic and showing no problems with his health condition, but will suspend all activities and follow health authority guidelines.





Sunggyu has been preparing for the musical “Gwanghwamun Love Song” which opens on July 16.