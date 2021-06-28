Seventeen’s latest album becomes biggest album of 2021

ⓒ PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT

Seventeen has sold 1.36 million copies of its 8th EP, “Your Choice,” within a week of its release. This is the highest record for the group and also marks the highest sales figures for all albums released by K-pop bands in 2021.





“Your Choice” topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 18 regions around the world the day after its release and the lead track “Ready to Love” has topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 22 regions.





Seventeen will hold an online and offline fan meeting next month.