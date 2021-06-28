N.Flying to hold concert next month

ⓒ FNC Entertainment

The boy band N.Flying will hold a summer concert next month.





N.Flying’s concert “2021 N.Flying LIVE & CON - Man on the Moon” will be held offline on July 31 at the Yes 24 Live Hall and the event will also be streamed live.





The group recently released its first full-length album “Man on the Moon” on June 24 and is currently promoting the lead track, “Moonshot.”