N.Flying to hold concert next month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (June 21st ~ June 27th)
2021-06-28
2021-06-28
The boy band N.Flying will hold a summer concert next month.
N.Flying’s concert “2021 N.Flying LIVE & CON - Man on the Moon” will be held offline on July 31 at the Yes 24 Live Hall and the event will also be streamed live.
The group recently released its first full-length album “Man on the Moon” on June 24 and is currently promoting the lead track, “Moonshot.”
2021-06-28
2021-06-26
2021-06-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >