Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung Declares His Presidential Bid

Two days later on Thursday, Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, who is leading among primary candidates from the ruling Democratic Party(DP), officially launched his bid to become the next president.

Lee made the declaration on Thursday in a pre-recorded video released on various media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, emphasizing the economy as his top priority.

He stressed the need to augment the nation's infrastructure and make a transition toward a forward-looking industrial economy, saying this will expand opportunities for investment and open the door to fair and sustainable growth.

The governor pledged that if he becomes president, he will immediately begin strong economic stimulus policies that will turn a crisis in the era of great transformation into an opportunity for an economic rebound.

He also promised to lead the transition into a future-oriented economic and industrial system, increase quality jobs and expand the government’s fiscal capacity to lay the groundwork for a universal welfare state.